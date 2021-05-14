Livingston, Zachary and Denham Springs law enforcement searching for a man possibly linked to several crimes

They are searching for 18-year-old KeJuan Kentrell Jenkins from, Denham Springs, as a possible suspect, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — The Livingston Parish Sheriffs Office joined with the Zachary Police Department to investigate a rash of car burglaries and a shooting overnight.

Both agencies said they are searching for 18-year-old KeJuan Kentrell Jenkins from Denham Springs, as a possible suspect.

A previous release from LPSO said deputies were called to the 7000 stretch of Florida Boulevard just after 11 p.m. on May 10, for a car burglary and shooting.

LPSO Sheriff Jason Ard said a woman woke up after hearing a noise outside of her house. She went outside and found someone going through her car.

Deputies said the woman screamed and the suspect shot at the woman hitting her in the shoulder. The suspect ran away.

The victim was brought to the hospital and is still listed in stable condition.

Deputies said that car burglary was only one of the several in the area reported that night.

The Zachary Police Department is looking for Jenkins on 3 counts of Armed Robbery.

KeJuan Kentrell Jenkins is described as:

Young

Thinly-built male

Wearing a white Playstation hoodie

Dark pants

Tennis shoes

In some of the images, the suspect appeared to be armed with a small dark-colored handgun.

The Denham Springs Police Department Chief, Shannon Womack, said on May 7 a number of cars on the west side of the city were burglarized. Police said the cars had been left unlock and some with keys still in them. Valuables were stolen from the cars.

LPSO and DSPD do not know if the same suspect was involved.

Livingston Parish Sheriffs Office is reminding residents to:

Lock your vehicles!

Remove/secure all valuables

If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles

If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles

Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or DSPD detectives at (225) 665-5106