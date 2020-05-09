4-year-old killed in car-to-car shootout in Baton Rouge

The driver of one of the cars -- which had the toddler inside -- lost control and overturned in a ditch alongside the road.

A shootout between two cars in Baton Rouge Friday night left a 4-year-old dead, according to reports.

Baton Rouge TV station WBRZ reports that authorities were called to South Flannery Road around 9 p.m. after reports of shots fired during an "altercation" between two drivers.

"We're not sure of the details yet," he said, but the girl was the only person shot. The driver of the overturned car was taken to a hospital with other injuries," Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told WBRZ.

Police did not immediately have a description of the other vehicle, which fled the scene.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome denounced the fatal shooting on Twitter.

“What happened tonight is absolutely unacceptable and my heart is heavy,” Broome tweeted Friday night. “The community has to honor this child’s life. If you know who did this, please contact the authorities immediately.”

