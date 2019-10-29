MONROE, La. — Authorities in Louisiana say they're investigating how seven inmates were able to escape from a detention center before being captured hours later.

News outlets report Richland Parish Detention Center guards discovered the inmates were missing from the facility, about 20 miles outside of Monroe, early Monday morning.

The Richland Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday evening deputies tracked the inmates to a motel in Monroe by 10 a.m. Additional law enforcement agencies and SWAT joined the effort and took the men into custody around 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The seven inmates — Shaquille O. Woods, Bruce Conner, John E. Blunt, Terrell Netters, James Clark Jr., James M. Davillier and Devon D. Jackson — were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as fugitives from justice.

Richland Parish Sheriff's Office Monday, October 28, 2019 at approximately 5:00 AM Richland Parish De... tention Center (RPDC) guards discovered an escape involving seven (7) Louisiana Department of Corrections inmates housed at RPDC. The RPDC notified Louisiana Department of Corrections along with the Louisiana Fusion Center which notifies all state law enforcement agencies.

