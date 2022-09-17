Louisiana boater arrested, accused of firing weapon at Coast Guard rescue helicopter

A distress signal turned into shots fired and a man arrested.

LOUISIANA, USA — A boater who issued a distress signal to the coast guard was arrested after he allegedly fired his gun at their helicopter, according to a press release from the New Orleans Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said they received a distress signal from a boater sailing 75 miles south of Southwest Pass on Thursday morning.

When the rescue helicopter arrived at the vessel's location, they lowered a radio and attempted to make contact - only for the person in the vessel to allegedly point and shoot a firearm at the helicopter, which fled the scene.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) would return to the area later joined by FBI agents to roam the vicinity in search of the suspect. The suspect would be arrested without incident on Friday morning.