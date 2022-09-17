Louisiana boater arrested, accused of firing weapon at Coast Guard rescue helicopter

LOUISIANA, USA — A boater who issued a distress signal to the coast guard was arrested after he allegedly fired his gun at their helicopter, according to a press release from the New Orleans Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard said they received a distress signal from a boater sailing 75 miles south of Southwest Pass on Thursday morning.
When the rescue helicopter arrived at the vessel's location, they lowered a radio and attempted to make contact - only for the person in the vessel to allegedly point and shoot a firearm at the helicopter, which fled the scene.
The Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) would return to the area later joined by FBI agents to roam the vicinity in search of the suspect. The suspect would be arrested without incident on Friday morning.
“Safety of life was our number one priority during this challenging incident,” Lt. Phillip VanderWeit, spokesperson for the Eighth Coast Guard District said. “Through the professional and skillful work of our crews and interagency partners, we were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution. The Coast Guard will continue to work across multiple levels of government to thoroughly investigate this incident.”