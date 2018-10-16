A report to the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office sent deputies to some storage buildings, where they found a couple that allegedly broke into multiple units with a 1-year-old in tow.

Cpl. John Giles and Deputy Ethan Hemphill were patrolling the unidentified storage buildings when they "caught a man and woman that had just cut the lock off of a unit," reads a release.

The couple were taking items from the unit and putting them into their vehicle, it reads.

It also states the child was with them during the burglaries. The baby was turned over to the custody of a relative, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies found three other units that had been burglarized.

Arrested were Nancy Elaine Coke, 36, of the 100 block of Pollock Cemetery Road and Edwin Cody Bordelon, 29, of the 2000 block of Alice Street.

Both were charged with four counts of simple burglary.

