Major cyber attack exposes Louisiana residents' data - Here's what you should do now

The Louisiana OMV was affected by a major cyber attack that could expose the data of Louisiana drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — Those with a Louisiana ID, registration or driver's license could have their personal data exposed as a major cyber attack targeted the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles as well as other Government entities.

According to a press release from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, MOVEit, which is a third-party data transfer service, was hit by a recent cyber attack.

GOHSEP said that there is no indication currently that cyber attackers have released any OMV data from the data breach and have not contacted state government, but all Louisianans are advised to take steps to safeguard their identity.

See below for important information from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. #lagov pic.twitter.com/BoCfcXbXjm — Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 15, 2023

OMV said in the press release that Louisianans who had state ID, driver's license or car registration with their office may have had the following data exposed:

Name

Address

Social Security Number

Birthdate

Height

Eye Color

Driver’s License Number

Vehicle Registration Information

Handicap Placard Information

The press release advises to take the following steps:

1. Prevent unauthorized new account openings or loans and monitor credit, and if necessary call the following bureaus to freeze your credit:

2. Change all passwords for online accounts and use multi-factor authentication when possible

3. Protect your tax refund and tax returns with the IRS by requesting an Identity Protection Pin

4. Check your social security benefits and consider registering for an ssa.gov account to prevent others from stealing benefits.