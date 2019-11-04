ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The 21-year-old son of a Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been arrested in connection with fires at three historically-black churches in St. Landry Parish.

CBS News reports that Holden Matthews was taken into custody Wednesday night after his father, Deputy Roy Matthews turned him into authorities. The network, citing records, said Matthews lives in St. Landry Parish where the churches burned just a few miles apart.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced late Wednesday that the suspect is in state custody, and said federal agents stand shoulder to shoulder with the victims of "these despicable acts." A Thursday news conference at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is planned.

The first fire torched the St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre last month. Days later, the Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas were burned. Each was more than 100 years old, with mostly African American congregations.

The churches were empty at the time of the fires, and no one was injured.

Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning, who declared all three fires suspicious, said "If you're going to turn to a house of God, turn to it for resurrection."

The investigation was joined by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and many people from state agencies in Louisiana. Those agencies, along with Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana State Police, are expected to be at Thursday's press conference.

The Rev. Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist Church told the Advocate newspaper last week that he didn't want people to panic or leap to conclusions while investigators were doing their work.

"I don't know who's doing it or why they're doing it, but I don't want to be the one to inject race into it," he said.

