ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — An Iberville Parish man will serve 23 years in prison for his role in a fatal overdose three years ago, Assumption Parish prosecutors said.

Broderick Scott, 43, of Bayou Goula, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, according to 23rd Judicial District investigator Tyler Cavalier.

After Scott entered his negotiated plea, District Judge Tess Stromberg ordered him to serve 23 years behind bars with credit for time served.

Scott’s conviction stems from the 2016 overdose death of 26-year-old Chase Gaudet, of Pierre Part.

Deputies were called out to a Pierre Part home on July 20, 2016, after family members found Gaudet dead inside his residence, Cavalier said. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene including a small quantity of heroin and a needle near Gaudet’s body.

An autopsy conducted in New Orleans confirmed that Gaudet had died from a heroin overdose, authorities said. Investigators later learned that another suspect, identified as Plaquemine resident Reid Leonard, Gaudet and two unnamed individuals traveled to Scott’s Bayou Goula home to buy heroin.

“Leonard made contact with Scott, made a purchase and dispersed the heroin to Gaudet and the other individuals,” Cavalier said. “Gaudet was brought back to his residence, where he was later found deceased.”

Prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury on Jan. 10, 2017, which led to indictments for Scott and Leonard on the charges of second-degree murder, Cavalier said. Scott and Leonard were taken into custody and booked into the Assumption Parish jail.

Leonard remains jailed and his charges are still pending, Cavalier said. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney handled the prosecution.

