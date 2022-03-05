Louisiana man gets 4 years for 3 bank holdups, repay $14,000

Court papers state that Zachary Verdin, of Marrero, turned over more than $12,000 of the money when he was arrested and questioned.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 29-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to four years in prison for three bank holdups, and was ordered to repay the $14,000 he stole.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Verdin was sentenced on Thursday for holdups in which he got $521, $1,000 and $12,540 in July and early August 2021.

Court papers said his first holdup note read, “This is a robbery, empty the drawer, no dye packs.” The third was much longer. It ended, “You have 45 sec before I start shooting customers/employees. Smile & act normal!”

Verdin pleaded guilty in November.