crime

Louisiana man accused of forcing his kids help make drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man accused of making his young children help him manufacture drugs was arrested after his 10-year-old son suffered gunshot wounds during an alleged drug deal, authorities said.

Baton Rouge police charged Kevin Evans Jr., 36, and his girlfriend, Meagan Toney, 29, with second-degree cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles Tuesday, news outlets reported, citing a Baton Rouge police arrest warrant.

The agency began investigating after learning Evans' son had been shot July 6, police said. He brought the child to the hospital for treatment but told hospital staff the boy had wounded himself, investigators alleged in the documents.

Evans' children, ranging in age from 8 to 10 years old, told detectives in interviews that, after the boy was shot, their father told them not to call the police because he needed to hide the drugs first, according to the arrest warrant.

The children also told detectives they had to help their dad manufacture drugs and other tasks relating to his alleged drug business.

The boy’s mother learned about the shooting and reported it to police July 8, WBRZ-TV reported. Police did not say whether any arrests had been made in the shooting.

It was unclear whether the two had attorneys who could comment for them.

