AVOYELLES PARISH, La. — A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly catching an alligator and biting its head off in a central Louisiana parish. Two people officials believe were with him at the time were cited.

Clayton Voorhies, 23, faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and taking an alligator during a closed season.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Voorhies was frogging with 22-year-old Joshua Walker and 55-year-old Jules Walker when they came across the alligator. Both Walkers were cited for illegal possession of an alligator.

Agents believe Voorhies caught a foot-long alligator in the Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area in Avoyelles Parish.

He then killed the animal by biting its head off, according to officials.

Voorhies was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

A charge of aggravated cruelty to animals is punishable by a $5,000 to $25,000 fine and up to 10 years in jail.

Citations for taking an alligator during a closed season and for illegal possession of an alligator both carry a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.

Civil restitution for the illegally taken alligator is $375.