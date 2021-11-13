Louisiana man arrested for cyberstalking LSU students, reports say

Benjamin Bryson was seen taking photos of license plates near campus in October. A license plate reader in St. John Parish led to his arrest Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man arrested Friday faces charges of cyberstalking after he allegedly sent "weird" messages to Instagram accounts that belong to several LSU students, a report from Baton Rouge CBS affiliate WAFB said.

Benjamin Bryson, 42, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, WAFB reported.

Bryson was seen taking photos of license plates in parking lots near LSU's Sorority Row in October, the arrest warrant said. Bryson reportedly told police officers he was dealing with Bluetooth signal interference but couldn't explain why he was there.

Bryson was arrested on Airline Highway in St. John the Baptist Parish thanks to a license plate reader.

Deputies with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office got tipped off when the Bryson's license plate was read, SJPSO Sheriff Mike Tregre told WWLTV's Paul Murphy.

Bryson had four guns in the car when he was arrested, the sheriff said.

Later in October, detectives with the LSU Police Department found out that Bryson had also contacted an LSU student in person a few times while she was walking near the LSU Lakes, the WAFB report said.

Bryson allegedly sent the same student messages on Instagram and Facebook.

Several LSU students told investigators that they also had gotten messages from Bryson.

Bryson has been released on a $5,000 bond, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office website.

According to Louisiana Law, people convicted of cyberstalking can be fined up to $2,000 or imprisoned for a year, for the first offense.