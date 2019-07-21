A jury unanimously convicted a Baton Rouge man Friday who was arrested for kidnapping another man in 2017 and torturing him in what a prosecutor called a "house of horror," according to a report by The Advocate.

The jury took about 90 minutes to unanimously convict 31-year-old Almoine Lemar Powell, after prosecutors alleged he tied the victim up, pepper sprayed and waterboarded him, burned him with a cigarette and hot wrench and sodomized him with a screwdriver during an 11-hour torture session.

Powell was found guilty on two counts of second-degree sexual battery and single counts of aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated kidnapping, according to The Advocate.

He faces a mandatory life sentence in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 12.

According to The Advocate, trial testimony indicated the victim met Powell while fixing his attacker's truck on Aug. 3, 2017, at the home where Powell and two other men lived.

Powell suspected the victim had taken a watch and ring from the house, and gathered his roommates — Damar Xavier Coleman and Samuel Josea Smith Jr. — to find the victim and bring him back to the house.

Prosecutors showed the jury photos of the torture wounds and played a 911 call the victim made after he escaped from his bonds in the trunk of a car.

Powell's attorney argued that it was one of the roommates who inflicted many of the injuries the victim sustained.

Coleman, 38, was arrested on the same charges that the jury convicted Powell of. He is awaiting trial in another state on unrelated kidnapping charges.

Samuel Smith, 35, testified at Powell's trial after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit simple kidnapping. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 14.