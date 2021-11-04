Louisiana man raped 2-year-old, 5-year-old girls, deputies say

Layne M. Barras, 26, told deputies he showed one of the two victims child porn before acting the scene out with her.

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. — A Louisiana man raped a two-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

"...He had committed inappropriate sexual acts with two children, females aged two and five year," the APSO statement said. "The two alleged victims were well known to Barras."

During the investigation, detectives with the APSO spoke to several potential witnesses. One of the witnesses corroborated statements made by Barras.

"The evidence includes information extremely graphic in nature," the statement from APSO said. "On November 3, 2021, evidence was presented to an Assumption Parish Grand Jury resulting in indictments charging Layne M. Barras with two counts of first-degree rape."

Barras was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

He is held without bond.