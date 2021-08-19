Louisiana man sentenced to 30 years in 2017 fatal shooting

The Advocate reports that Courtland Owens was initially charged with second-degree murder in the April 2017 killing of Brandi Ayers.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a woman’s fatal shooting and will spend 30 years in prison.

The 30-year-old entered his plea on Monday. Police say Ayers was shot in her apartment after she and Owens had an argument.

The 24-year-old's roommate told detectives that Owens was holding a gun right after the shooting and that the only other person in the apartment was an infant.

An arrest report shows that Owens was charged with domestic abuse and assault against Ayers multiple times before her death.