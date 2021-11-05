Louisiana man wanted for killing 3 on Thursday was shot to death by trooper Friday: LSP

Barry Rigsby barricaded in an apartment building and shot at deputies evacuating bystanders from harm's way.

WISNER, La. — The search for the man wanted for killing a 12-year-old child and two others in Shreveport on Thursday ended Friday afternoon when he was shot and killed by a Louisiana State Police trooper in Wisner.

The Shreveport Police Department began the search for Barry Rigsby, 36, Thursday morning.

A concerned mother was looking for her son around 1:45 a.m. at a Shreveport home. She found the back door open, so she walked in— that's where she found three people shot to death.

Investigators with SPD said Rigsby killed them.

Deputies with the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office found a car that belonged to Rigsby.

FPSO deputies got word that someone matching Rigsby's description was seen near an apartment building in Wisner, so they began evacuating the apartments to keep people from being hurt.

Barricaded in the apartment building, Rigsby opened fire at FPSO deputies as they were moving bystanders away from danger, prompting the sheriff's office to call for backup from the state police.

LSP troopers continued evacuating bystanders while trying to communicate with Rigsby.

While troopers were systematically checking apartments yet to be evacuated, they found Rigsby. That's when he was fatally shot by someone with LSP.

REGION 3 NEWS RELEASE November 5, 2021 State Police Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting in Franklin Parish Wisner... Posted by Louisiana State Police on Friday, November 5, 2021