MONROE, La. — A 75-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of plotting to smuggle a drug used to treat pain and addiction to her jailed son.

The News-Star reports that Judy Futch, of Arcadia, is free after being arrested Wednesday on one count each of criminal conspiracy and of distributing a narcotic. A telephone message Friday was not immediately returned.

An arrest report says investigators were tipped that Futch was bringing a drug to an inmate job site so inmates could get it into the Ouachita correctional center for her son. It says they found suboxone on an inmate Aug. 30.

Authorities say Futch admitted giving 37-year-old Joshua Duhon, of Crowley, the drug for her son, 46-year-old Derrek Futch. They say Futch tested positive for suboxone and both men face criminal conspiracy charges.

---

More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.