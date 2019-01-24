PIERRE PART, La. — Detectives say a Pierre Part woman faces cruelty to a juvenile charges after admitting to smoking marijuana before breastfeeding her child.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said 22-year-old Kassidy Rodrigue was arrested Wednesday and booked on child desertion and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Falcon said deputies received a complaint about an ill child Sunday and later alerted that an infant having seizures at a local hospital tested positive for marijuana.

Falcon said detectives interviewed Rodrigue Tuesday and she admitted to smoking marijuana before breastfeeding hours before the seizure. investigators say she was also the only person smoking marijuana near the infant before the incident.

Rodrigue was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. She remains in jail with her bond set at $125,000.