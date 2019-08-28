ST GABRIEL, La. — A grand jury has indicted a Louisiana woman who's accused of performing a sex act on her 1-year-old son, as well as the sheriff's deputy accused of filming it.

The Advocate reports the mother had told investigators that Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputy Shaderick Jones coerced her into performing the act on her son in exchange for not arresting her for an open traffic ticket warrant.

A grand jury indicted the two Monday on charges of rape, aggravated crimes against nature and distributing child pornography. Jones was also charged with malfeasance-in-office after prosecutors argued he leveraged his authority as an officer.

Authorities said someone brought the video to police who found it'd been sent from Jones' sheriff's office vehicle.

The rape charges alone carry life sentences.

