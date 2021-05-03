La. double murder suspect shot by police in Mississippi after fleeing with his baby

Smith's 4-month-old child has been recovered and taken to the hospital.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man who drove away with his 4-month-old child after allegedly killing two people Monday has been shot and killed by police after a chase in Mississippi.

According to our partners at WBRZ, 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith allegedly shot and killed two people in Baker, La. Monday morning. Police sources told WBRZ that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Smith then reportedly fled the scene with his 4-month old child.

Police spotted his car around 3 p.m. in Mississippi. Traffic cameras show several police cars trailing him.

According to the report, Smith has been shot and killed by police. His 4-month-old child has been taken to the hospital. The baby's condition is unknown.

