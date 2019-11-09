MANSURA, La. — A Louisiana police officer is accused of illegally downloading personal data from a police database and giving it to someone who didn't need it for law enforcement.

A Louisiana State Police news release says 33-year-old Torrick Lavez Friels was arrested Monday on charges of malfeasance and misuse of the database. The statement says he works full-time as a Marksville officer but downloaded the information during part-time police work in Mansura.

State police spokesman Daniel "Scott" Moreau said in an email Tuesday that he cannot comment about why the recipient wanted the data, and whether it was the recipient's data or someone else's. Such information can include Social Security and driver's license numbers, license status and criminal history.

Directory assistance didn't have a number for Friels, who is free on bond.

