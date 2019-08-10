BATON ROUGE, La. — A reserve officer of a Louisiana sheriff's office has been charged with negligent homicide in a crash that killed a sanitation worker.

The Advocate reports 62-year-old Vincent Dipuma Jr.'s arrest comes about two months after state police say he crashed his car into the back of a garbage truck, killing 40-year-old Ricky Mitchell. He's been hospitalized since the July wreck. His reverse commission also has been revoked.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. An arrest warrant says Dipuma told authorities he had been on the phone through Bluetooth at the time of the crash and there had been a haze in the air. Video shows weather conditions were clear. Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Savannah Jones says Dipuma was off duty at the time and driving his own vehicle.

Vincent Dipuma Jr., 62, of Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle.

