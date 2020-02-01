GRAND COTEAU, La. — Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop.

Police say the female Grand Coteau officer was shot while conducting a stop on Louisiana Highway 182. The unidentified officer suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot but was captured by officers. The suspect's identity was not immediately released.

Grand Coteau is about 15 miles north of Lafayette.

