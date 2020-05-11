x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Louisiana police officer shot during traffic stop dies

Waters was shot once in the lower abdomen, beneath his vest, on Oct. 17 in Richland Parish.
Generic police lights

MANGHAM, La. — MANGHAM, La. (AP) — A part-time north Louisiana police officer who was shot last month during a traffic stop has died. 

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming confirmed Marshall Waters’ death Thursday in a post shared on Facebook. 

Waters was shot once in the lower abdomen, beneath his vest, on Oct. 17 in Richland Parish.

The alleged shooter is 27-year-old Hermandus Semien of Ville Platte. 

Semien was initially arrested on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

 It was not immediately known whether the charges would be upgraded in light of Waters' death. 

RELATED: Suspect in French Quarter NOPD officer shooting had no criminal record, no ties to domestic terrorism

RELATED: Man shot to death early Tuesday morning in Jefferson
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020