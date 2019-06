ZACHARY, La. — A Louisiana police department is looking for a man who took a joyride in a stolen hearse.

The Zachary Police Department shared security video of the theft on social media Wednesday. The post did not include a date on when the crime happened.

Investigators say they believe the man is also responsible for other vehicle burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information about the auto theft is asked to contact the ZPD at 225-654-9393 or email Officer M. Travis at mtravis@zacharypd.org