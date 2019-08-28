LEESVILLE, La. — Louisiana State Police have arrested a probation and parole officer accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female parolee who he supervised.

State police say 43-year-old Corey James Quebedeaux, of DeRider was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony malfeasance in office and sexual conduct prohibited.

The Louisiana State Probation and Parole office asked state police earlier this month to investigate a complaint filed against Quebedeaux. Based on information discovered from that inquiry, investigators secured an arrest warrant.

Quebedeaux is being held in the Vernon Parish Detention Center. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities say Quebedeaux resigned prior to his arrest. He had worked for the probation office since Aug. 1, 2016.

