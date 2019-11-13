MONROE, La. — A Louisiana man who had nails and screws thrown onto his driveway says it's not the first time the suspect accused of doing it tossed debris into a road.

The Monroe News Star reported Tuesday that 60-year-old Prentice Lamar Tedeton Jr. was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center this week on three counts of stalking and four counts of criminal mischief.

A neighbor told Ouachita Parish deputies it wasn't the first time he and Tedeton had argued. The neighbor accused Tedeton of putting hazardous debris into a road in 2018 and later showing up at his workplace to accuse him of stealing an air hose.

An arrest report says video shows a car tracked to Tedeton's home driving back and forth in the area that day. He denies the accusations.

Calhoun man threw nails, screws in driveways of neighbors: OPSO CLOSE A Calhoun man is facing seven charges after he allegedly tossed screws and nails on multiple driveways on Register Road. According to an arrest report for Prentice Lamar Tedeton Jr., age 60, one victim noticed nails and screws in his gravel driveway. He told deputies he has experienced problems with Tedeton since 2014.

More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.