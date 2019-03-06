BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana sheriff's office is warning residents of a new scam that claims the victim has missed jury duty and must pay a fine.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says its investigators are working two separate cases in which a caller poses as a deputy or other law enforcement officer. They say the scammer says the victim has missed federal jury duty and can avoid arrest by paying a fine.

Authorities say the scammer then tries to appear more legitimate by telling the victim to drive to the nearest sheriff's department office but stay in their car to pay the fine with a pre-paid debit card.

"The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office DOES NOT call prospective jurors or ask for personal identification information or money to pay fines over the phone," the EBRSO said.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5009. Crimestoppers is also offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.