LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 22-year-old soldier at a Louisiana Army base has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his 22-year-old pregnant wife found last October in the trunk of a car.

Logan Kyle of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and one specification of death of an unborn child during a general court-martial convened at the military base Wednesday, news outlets reported. His wife, Shelena, was also a member of the 3rd Brigade.

A military judge also ordered Kyle's rank reduced and for him to forfeit all pay and allowances. He was also dishonorably discharged.

Kyle joined the Army in 2014 and had been assigned to Fort Polk since February 2017, said Fort Polk spokeswoman Kim Reischling.

Kyle and his girlfriend, Sarah Parker, were arrested in Lake Charles last October after law enforcement learned they were driving around with a body in the trunk.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at that time that investigators believed that Kyle killed his wife at their home on Fort Polk, put her in the trunk and met up with Parker. Kyle and Parker drove around, with Parker's two toddler-aged children in the car, looking for a place to dump the body.

Parker, 24, of Moss Bluff, remains jailed on counts of failure to report a homicide, obstruction of justice and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles during the commission of a felony. Jail records and court documents did not indicate if she was represented by an attorney.

Parker's children were placed in state custody.