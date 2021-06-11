Louisiana State Fair shooting leaves boy in critical condition, reports say

"They don’t know if it is gang-related yet, but there were some conversations about some gang signs being done," an official told reporters.

SHREVEPORT, La. — Social media posts show crowds scrambling at the Louisiana State Fair after the sound of gunshots rang out Saturday night in Shreveport. A boy was wounded by gunfire and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Shreveport police responded to the shooting, a report from WCNT said.

Around 9:16 p.m. Saturday, the Shreveport Police Department got calls reporting the shooting, the report from WCNT said. SPD responded in force with 14 units.

A male juvenile was shot once in the abdomen and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shreveport officials told reporters that the child was in surgery Saturday night.

A woman on Twitter said a boy near her family was shot at the fair.

A video posted on TikTok shows the crowds after the shooting. The video, embedded below may not be suitable for everyone.

The lil boy beside me and my son got shot & now my son scared af, and my damn ears ringing & our hands and knees fckd up. NEVER AGAIN am I coming to Shreveport fair😪😪 — Chocolatebarbie90🍫 (@tjs_mom22) November 7, 2021

Police say multiple people have been detained.

The State Fair has between 375,000 and 450,000 people attend each year on average. It opened Oct. 28 and runs until Nov. 14.

Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman told WCNT that the shooting may have been gang-related.

"They don’t know if it is gang-related yet, but there were some conversations about some gang signs being done," he told reporters. “I think this will stop some people from coming to the fair. I hate to say that. I wish it wouldn’t. But this will definitely stop some people from coming to the fair.”

A family member who was attending the fair called the councilman when the shooting happened. He could hear the panicked crowd through the phone.