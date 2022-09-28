Louisiana State Fire Marshal announces two arrests in two separate arson cases

Two women were arrested Wednesday in connection to fires in New Orleans in 2019 and 2021.

NEW ORLEANS — Two women were arrested in connection to fires set in Central City over the past few years. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Niece Johnson and Special Marie Carter on Wednesday. Both were wanted for allegedly setting fires in New Orleans in 2019 and 2021.

In 2019, investigators say a fire was set in the elevator of the McCaleb Apartments, a three-story, 46-unit apartment building on Cilo Street. More than half of the residents in that complex were disabled. After an extensive investigation and public help, police arrested 52-year-old Neice Johnson for that fire.

Two years later in 2021, officers responded to a fire at a car repair shop on Earhart Boulevard. The shop, along with several cars outside, had been set on fire, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Two hours later, officers responded to another fire at a repair shop on Clara Street. Special Marie Carter was arrested in connection to the two incidents.

Both women were arrested during the same warrant round-up Wednesday. They were booked at the Orleans Justice Center. Officers do not believe the cases were connected.