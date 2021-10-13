Louisiana State Trooper arrested after deadly drunk-driving crash, police report

Bell submitted to a toxicology test after the crash, which showed that he was over the legal limit.

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana State Trooper is under arrest after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian while drunk.

The crash occurred on Aug. 29. According to police, 45-year-old Patrick Bell was driving on Hwy 63 in Jasper County, Texas when he went off the road and struck a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian died on the scene.

Bell submitted to a toxicology test after the crash, which showed that he was over the legal limit. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Bell on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for Intoxication Manslaughter.

Bell was booked in Beauregard Parish Jail and awaiting extradition to Texas.