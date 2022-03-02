Louisiana State Troopers seize 24 guns, make 44 arrests in 5 days around Mardi Gras

There were 100 uniformed Louisiana State troopers in New Orleans assisting New Orleans police for Mardi Gras.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police seized 24 guns and made 44 arrests during their five day deployment in and around the French Quarter for Mardi Gras, according to LSP.

Troopers also answered 167 calls for service and completed nearly 1,100 public assists while in New Orleans, according to police.

There were 100 uniformed Louisiana State troopers in New Orleans assisting New Orleans police for Mardi Gras, including foot and vehicle patrols as well as troopers on motorcycles and air support, according to officials.

That's down from the usual 150 troopers assigned to New Orleans. LSP attributed the decrease to staffing issues.