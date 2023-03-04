Linda Frickey murder trial start delayed by Louisiana Supreme Court

Potential jurors were told to leave the courtroom just before 10 a.m. after the state's highest court put a stay on the trial.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court has delayed the trial of three young people charged with murder in the dragging death of an elderly New Orleans woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking.

Jury selection in the second-degree murder trial for the death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey was supposed to begin Monday morning. However, potential jurors were told to leave the courtroom just before 10 a.m. after the state's highest court put a stay on the trial.

At issue is whether certain forensic evidence can be considered. Judge Kimya Holmes blocked some evidence because it was provided so close to the trial. The Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal reversed Holmes' ruling, and now the state's supreme court is considering the matter on appeal by the defense.

New Orleans police say Frickey died in March 2022 after she became entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her vehicle. The mid-afternoon carjacking happened as neighbors looked on helplessly as she was dragged a block in her own car.

Four teenagers were arrested and charged with Frickey's death. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams described the crime as "one of the most violent carjackings we've ever seen."

The four teens accused - John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Mar’Qel Curtis and Lenyra Theophile – are being charged as adults. Theophile’s trial is being delayed for two months after she was found incompetent.

Frickey's family is calling for the toughest penalty.

“For us, we feel the two in the front seat should have a lifetime in jail,” Frickey's sister, Jinny Lynn Griffin said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.