Louisiana Supreme Court rules Linda Frickey trial has to happen this year

The Frickey family says the sooner trial starts, the closer they'll be to closure.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled the Linda Frickey trial has to happen before the end of the year.

It was a gruesome crime that shocked the city. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was getting into her car in Mid-City last year when video shows four teenagers approach her. Prosecutors say at least one of them badly beat her and forced her out of the car. Her arm was stuck as they drove off, and Frickey was dragged to her death.

The four teenagers, John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile and Mar’Qel Curtis are facing second-degree murder charges.

"It was a horrible incident, a lot of disbelief," Frickey's sister-in-law Kathy Richard said.

District Attorney Jason Williams decided the teens will be tried as adults, and trial was supposed to begin this year, but a court judge ruled the trial be pushed back until March 2024.

That decision came after the defense won a motion for additional time to respond to the state’s DNA and fingerprint evidence.

However, the Supreme Court decided that, “the interests of the victim’s family in closure and of the defendants in a speedy trial must be weighed and balanced.”

Jinnylynn Griffin, Linda's sister is calling for the teens to be served with the stiffest penalty possible.

"For them to be tired and go to prison for what they did. They made that choice," Griffin said.

She went on to say how elated she is the court case will take place this year, "I am excited, very happy it's going to be this year, we need to get justice, so we can move on and start the healing process."