BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana teacher and her husband, a longtime sheriff's deputy, were reportedly formally charged Tuesday in a child rape investigation.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that Dennis Perkins and Cynthia Perkins were indicted on more than 100 charges including child porn, rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, and video voyeurism.

Dennis Perkins was also indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a dog.

Dennis Perkins was employed at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. He and his wife are accused of working together to exploit and sexually abuse children, WBRZ reports.

