Louisiana 14-year-old shot, killed 17-year-old sleeping at home

A 14-year-old has been arrested on a charge of second-degree homicide. His name was withheld because he’s a juvenile.

PLAQUEMINE, La. — A Louisiana 17-year-old was shot to death as he slept on a couch at his parents’ home, and a 14-year-old is accused.

Tramone Montrell McGinnis was still alive when officers arrived at his house Wednesday, but he died at a hospital, Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne told The Advocate.

“The mother heard something in the middle of the night, which she thought may have been fireworks,” Payne said. “The father got up around 4:30 and went to work and (McGinnis) was sleeping on the couch, so we believe it happened sometime after that.”

McGinnis' mother found him wounded and called police shortly after 7 a.m., he said.

Details on his relationship to McGinnis were not immediately released. Police also are trying to determine a motive.

Payne said the boy had recently been expelled from school. He was held at a juvenile facility in Dothan, Alabama.

