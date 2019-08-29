ALEXANDRIA, La. — A Louisiana woman is accused of stealing a bag with a gun and other items from an off-duty deputy's personal vehicle.

News outlets report a news release from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Karen Sue Gage was walking slowly across a road in Alexandria with oncoming traffic on Aug. 21.

The sheriff's office says Cage opened the deputy's passenger door as he slowed down. Cage is accused of arguing with the deputy before taking items from the vehicle and running away.

The deputy chased Cage and caught her. The deputy was in uniform but not on duty.

Cage has been booked in the Rapides Parish Detention Center. She's charged with robbery, carjacking and other crimes. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office On August 21st, 2019, deputies responded to the area of Old Boyce Ro... ad near Air Base Road in reference to a Car Jacking. The complainant, an off duty sheriff's deputy, informed deputies the suspect was initially observed walking slowly across Old Boyce Road.

---

More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.