DRY PRONG, La. — A Louisiana woman is accused of holding a juvenile against her will and offering the young mother her freedom in exchange for the parental rights to her 3-month-old.

The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reported Wednesday that 35-year-old Ina Mary DeSoto, of Dry Prong, has been arrested on charges of false imprisonment and extortion. The Grant Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found DeSoto to be holding the girl against her will and refusing to let her leave unless the girl signed over her parental rights.

Authorities didn't immediately detail the connection between DeSoto and the girl, who hasn't been publicly identified. The girl's exact age also hasn't been shared.

Dry Prong woman accused of holding girl, demanding infant CLOSE Ina Mary DeSoto (Photo: Courtesy/Grant Parish Detention Center) A call to the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office about a disturbance turned out to be more disturbing. When Cpl.

More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.