Louisiana woman on the run after shooting mother several times during argument: deputies

OPELOUSAS, La. — Sheriff's deputies have been looking for a Louisiana woman who shot her mother since Friday.

According to a statement from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, Ashley Sims, 38, left the scene of the shooting before deputies arrived.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday in Opelousas, Ashley Sims and her mother were arguing when the daughter got a weapon and opened fire, deputies said.

Ashley Sims shot her mother, Vera Sims, multiple times in the abdomen and the lower parts of her body, deputies said.

Vera Sims was taken to a Lafayette hospital where she was being treated for gunshot wounds.

Ashley Sims left the scene in a 2013 black Mercedez Benz SUV. She is described as 5'3" tall and weighs about 140 pounds, deputies said.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sims is urged to call 337.948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com," the statement said. "All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app on your mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit your anonymous tips."

