Loved ones mourn Bay St. Louis teen killed in mass shooting

Family and friends held a balloon release for De'Arreis Smith who was shot and killed during a house party in Bay St. Louis.

NEW ORLEANS — Loved ones of De'Arreis Smith held a balloon release for the teen shot and killed in Bay St. Louis.

De'Arreis Smith had a personality his family and friends say was infectious. Known as "DD", the honor role student had his whole life ahead of him.

His grandmother Ella Rollins was fighting tears as she recalled her grandson.

"He meant the world to me, I had him when he first came out the hospital, from a newborn baby. I lost him when his mum took him back home. I lost him the second time when his grandmother took him, now this time I have lost him to senseless violence," Rollins said. "He was a beautiful person, he loved music, his grandfather was teaching him how to play drums."

Sunday morning, shots were fired at a high school house party in Bay St. Louis. Two teens, 18-year-old De'Arreis Smith and 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper were killed and another four teens were injured.

Police arrested 19-year-old Cameron Everett Brand as the lone gunman in the shooting.

His other grandmother Jacqueline Gordon says Tuesday would've marked a turning point in his life.

"Today he was going to take the ASVAB military test," Gordon said. "We want better gun control, we figure if we bring some attention to this then the legislature, the congress, someone will get the message that all our young people are dying."

De'Arreis's memory still lives on inside those who loved him most, as they lit candles in his honor, and then blue and white balloons filling the sky over the lakefront.

Tonight the community remembers De'Arreis Smith, who was killed during the Bay St. Louis shooting @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/Gc8eRwnvGH — Eleanor Tabone (@EleanorTabone) May 2, 2023

His grandmothers were saying goodbye to the grandchild they both helped raise to become the man he was.

"I'd like him to know... how much I love him, I still love him I will never stop loving him," Gordon said.

"I want him to know that I love him dearly, from the bottom of my heart and I want him to hold a spot for me, cause I will be there, I will be there, just hold a spot for me," Rollins said.