x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Lower 9th Ward shooting leaves 1 dead

According to initial reports from police, a male victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a man was shot to death ‪in the Lower Ninth Ward Monday afternoon. 

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 6100 block of Marais Street, according to the NOPD. 

According to initial reports from police, a male victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound. 

No information was provided about a possible suspect or motive in the killing. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 25, 2020