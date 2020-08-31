Lower 9th Ward shooting leaves 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a man was shot to death in the Lower Ninth Ward Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 6100 block of Marais Street, according to the NOPD.
According to initial reports from police, a male victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
No information was provided about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.
