Lower 9th Ward shooting leaves 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators say a man was shot to death ‪in the Lower Ninth Ward Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 6100 block of Marais Street, according to the NOPD.

According to initial reports from police, a male victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

No information was provided about a possible suspect or motive in the killing.

