LPSO: Man shot by Lafourche Parish deputy in attempted 'suicide by cop"

Officials said the man got out of the car with a rifle and began running as the deputy yelled for him to stop.

MATHEWS, La. — A man was shot by deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in what investigators are calling an attempted "suicide by cop."

The man survived and was taken to a New Orleans hospital for treatment.

The shooting in Mathews, Louisiana happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to a report of a possibly suicidal man with a rifle at a home on Linda Street, just outside of Lockport's town boundaries.

According to the sheriff's office, the man had left in a pickup truck by the time they arrived. A deputy was able to locate the truck and reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Officials said the man got out of the car with a rifle and began running as the deputy yelled for him to stop. They say the man then raised the rifle towards the deputy, who shot him in the arm.

The sheriff's office said the deputy rendered first aid to the man until an ambulance arrived.

The shooting is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police because of a department policy to have an outside agency investigate shootings by deputies.

More Stories: