Crime

LSP investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Terrebonne Parish

Despite wearing a helmet, the rider sustained serious injuries after the crash.
FILE - This Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, shows a Louisiana State Police vehicle in Louisiana. New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Terrebonne Parish Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop C, officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 24 at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 311 in Terrebonne Parish just before 11 a.m.

Police said 48-year-old Richard Vizier died in the crash.

Investigators say Austin Wernich of Schriever was traveling west in a 2010 Dodge Nitro on LA Hwy 311 when he approached the LA Hwy 24  intersection. 

Wernich stopped at the stop sign, but then continued to enter into traffic while Vizier, who was on a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide going south, approached Hwy 24 and ran into Wernich’s vehicle causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Despite wearing a helmet, Vizier sustained serious injuries after the crash. He was transferred to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance where he later died.

A toxicology sample was taken from Vizier and Wernich as the crash remains under investigation.

