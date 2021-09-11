LSP investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Terrebonne Parish

Despite wearing a helmet, the rider sustained serious injuries after the crash.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Terrebonne Parish Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop C, officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 24 at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 311 in Terrebonne Parish just before 11 a.m.

Police said 48-year-old Richard Vizier died in the crash.

Investigators say Austin Wernich of Schriever was traveling west in a 2010 Dodge Nitro on LA Hwy 311 when he approached the LA Hwy 24 intersection.

Wernich stopped at the stop sign, but then continued to enter into traffic while Vizier, who was on a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide going south, approached Hwy 24 and ran into Wernich’s vehicle causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

TROOP C NEWS RELEASE September 11, 2021 Motorcyclist Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash Schriever – On September 11,... Posted by Louisiana State Police on Saturday, September 11, 2021

Despite wearing a helmet, Vizier sustained serious injuries after the crash. He was transferred to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance where he later died.