BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge teenager faces murder charges after authorities say he intentionally caused a fiery car crash that left a woman dead Monday.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened before 10 p.m. near at the busy intersection where Siegen Lane meets Perkins Road. Troopers say 51-year-old Stephanie Payne was stopped at the intersection when 18-year-old Jack Jordan crashed his Toyota Tundra into Payne's vehicle at a high speed.

Troopers say Payne's Nissan Rogue became engulfed in flames and she suffered fatal injuries.

LSP said that Jordan admitted to troopers that he had intentionally caused the crash and later tried to escape from custody. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, reckless operation and simple escape.

Investigators say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the case and both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.