LSP second-in-command placed on leave pending probe into cellphone wiping

Lt. Col. Doug Cain has previously denied wrongdoing in the case.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis put the agency's second-in-command on paid leave as the agency investigates why he wiped the data from his work cellphone.

According to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, Lt. Col. Doug Cain was placed on administrative leave a day after a legislative panel grilled Davis on several issues, including why Cain was still working during the investigation.

“The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation,” Davis said in a statement to the paper. “I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings.”

Davis ordered an internal probe into why Cain's cellphone was wiped around the same time as lawmakers formed a panel to review the death of Ronald Greene.

Cain has previously denied wrongdoing in the case.