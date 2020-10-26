LSU fan left beaten and bloodied after Saturday nights game

The Advocate reports the attack lasted for about 30 seconds.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Longtime LSU fan, Daniel Dwyer, attended Louisiana State University's game against South Carolina Saturday night, just as he had done for years.

Sources from The Advocate/ Times Picayune said that after Dwyer stayed to hear the Golden Band from Tigerland play their final song, he decided to make his way to his car.

On his way out he stopped off at one of the many bathrooms in the stadium.

"Normally, there's 80,000 to 100,000 people at an LSU game. You're never alone. During these unfortunate times, with the lower number of people, there's more opportunity for a one-on-one encounter," Dwyer said.

He said everything was quiet before the attack.

"There were three or four men and a young man who had a broom and a dustpan, and a bucket behind him. Apparently, the three or four guys I saw were on the way out or had left, because the next thing I knew, there were two or three blows to the back of the head," he said.

Dwyer said the restrooms are usually crowded after games but because of the pandemic and the reduced crowd size, he did not notice that their was someone standing behind him.

"It forced me to kind of back up and go down on my knees. He continued to rain blows down on my head and the side of my head," Dwyer said.

The Advocate reports the attack lasted for about 30 seconds.

"I do remember seeing blood trickling down from under my cap and onto the floor," said Dwyer.

Daniel said he tried to put his hands up to block the hits but thats when his attacker reached down and grabbed his wallet that contained a small amount of cash.

After the attacker ran out of the restroom, Dwyer picked up his belongings, left the restroom, found three state troopers and told them what happened.

EMS treated him for head lacerations before bringing him to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dwyer was unable to see his attackers face because the person was wearing a face mask like many others attending the game, as it is required at Tiger Stadium.

Ernie Ballard, director of media relations at LSU, said that the incident is under investigation.