BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State University graduate student killed during a gas station robbery was months away from returning home to Bangladesh to get married.
The Advocate reports that friends say 29-year-old Md Firoz-Ul-Amin planned to get married in December and bring his bride back to Baton Rouge, where he was working on his Ph.D. in computer science.
Firoz-Ul-Amin was a clerk at Mr. Lucky's Valero Gas Station. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says a man entered the gas station around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and shot and killed him before robbing the store.
Modhuparna Manna, a lab mate of Firoz-Ul-Amin, said she had just seen him the day before his death. She said: "We lost a gem."
---
---
