BATON ROUGE, La. — An LSU graduate student was killed during a robbery at a Baton Rouge gas station early Saturday morning.

The Advocate reports that the robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. at Mr. Lucky's Valero Gas Station on Airline Highway. Investigators say a man entered the store, shot the clerk and robbed the store.

The clerk was identified as 29-year-old Md Firoz Firoz-Ulamin, a Ph.D. student in LSU's computer science and engineering program, university officials told the newspaper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firoz-Ulamin was scheduled to graduate with a doctorate from LSU in 2023. His LinkedIn profile shows he had received a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science and engineering from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.

