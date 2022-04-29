LSU Police issue warrant for 'American Idol' winner Laine Hardy

Hardy said that he "received a warrant due to allegations made against me" and that he is cooperating with LSU police.

BATON ROUGE, La. — 'American Idol' winner Laine Hardy said Louisiana State University Police are investigating him regarding a crime that occurred on campus.

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, Hardy said that he "received a warrant due to allegations made against me" and that he is cooperating with LSU police.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time," the statement said. "I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

Hardy's statement did not provide any details about the allegations, however, a WBRZ report that cited anonymous sources said Hardy is accused of planting a listening device at a female student's residence on campus. The television station reports that Hardy will turn himself in to campus police on Friday morning.

The Livingston, La., native won the 'American Idol' competition in 2019 as a teenager.